Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 17.6%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.