Reviewing Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)’s and Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s results

As Technical Services companies, Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) and Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech Inc. 61 1.98 N/A 2.72 24.60 Willdan Group Inc. 36 1.26 N/A 0.78 45.44

In table 1 we can see Tetra Tech Inc. and Willdan Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Willdan Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tetra Tech Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Tetra Tech Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Willdan Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 8.2% Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Tech Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Willdan Group Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetra Tech Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Willdan Group Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Tetra Tech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tetra Tech Inc. and Willdan Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Willdan Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tetra Tech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.66% and an $87 average target price. Competitively Willdan Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential upside of 19.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Willdan Group Inc. looks more robust than Tetra Tech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.4% of Tetra Tech Inc. shares and 79.9% of Willdan Group Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Tetra Tech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Willdan Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetra Tech Inc. -1.02% 9.46% 15.26% -2.82% 27.45% 29.13% Willdan Group Inc. -5.57% -9.73% -0.89% -4.5% 32.54% 1.32%

For the past year Tetra Tech Inc. has stronger performance than Willdan Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Tetra Tech Inc. beats Willdan Group Inc.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.