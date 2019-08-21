Reviewing Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)’s and Its Rivals results

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Tetra Tech Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tetra Tech Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tetra Tech Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech Inc. 0.00% 16.60% 8.20% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tetra Tech Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech Inc. N/A 68 29.14 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

Tetra Tech Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Tetra Tech Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.00 2.91

With average target price of $87, Tetra Tech Inc. has a potential upside of 6.98%. As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Tetra Tech Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tetra Tech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetra Tech Inc. -7.96% -0.45% 24.43% 57.24% 32.22% 52.98% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year Tetra Tech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetra Tech Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s competitors have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetra Tech Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetra Tech Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Tech Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tetra Tech Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tetra Tech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tetra Tech Inc. beats Tetra Tech Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.