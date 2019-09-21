Reviewing TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)’s and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s results

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.61 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and PCTEL Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and PCTEL Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. Its rival PCTEL Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. PCTEL Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and PCTEL Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PCTEL Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 average price target and a -13.17% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 63.8% respectively. About 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats PCTEL Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.