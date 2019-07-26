Reviewing TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

Both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.20 N/A 0.74 24.78 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.65 N/A 1.33 10.83

Table 1 demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 4.7% 2.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. Its rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $14, which is potential -4.44% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors at 60.8% and 86% respectively. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 27.45%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated -4.04% -5.37% 22.8% 54.38% 3.74% 52.58% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.