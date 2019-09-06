Reviewing TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)’s and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s results

This is a contrast between TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.09 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and BK Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s 105.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BK Technologies Corporation are 2.8 and 1.6 respectively. BK Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares and 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats BK Technologies Corporation.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.