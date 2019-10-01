Reviewing TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 15 6.33 6.04M 0.22 66.61 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91

Demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 40,810,810.81% 5.7% 2.9% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 118,211,096.47% 8.1% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.