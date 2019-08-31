Reviewing Tesla Inc. (TSLA)’s and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla Inc. 246 1.58 N/A -3.81 0.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Tesla Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tesla Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla Inc. 0.00% -21.8% -3.4% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -158% -104.5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tesla Inc. Its rival Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 16.6 respectively. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tesla Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tesla Inc. and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla Inc. 6 4 9 2.47 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Tesla Inc. has an average target price of $305.1, and a 35.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of Tesla Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tesla Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.48% are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tesla Inc. -8.79% 6.36% 3.25% -21.75% -16.74% -27.4% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.71% 17.92% -12.65% 109.63% -56.06% 165.73%

For the past year Tesla Inc. has -27.4% weaker performance while Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has 165.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Tesla Inc. beats Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. The company also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its 135 company-owned service centers and Service Plus locations, as well as through Tesla Ranger mobile technicians. It sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries, as well as through Internet. In addition, the company offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. Further, the company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers through a sales organization that include specialized internal call centers, outside sales force, a channel partner network, and a customer referral program, as well as through selected Tesla stores. Additionally, it sells renewable electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.