Reviewing Tesla Inc. (TSLA)’s and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s results

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla Inc. 239 1.60 N/A -3.81 0.00 Blue Bird Corporation 19 0.49 N/A 1.08 19.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tesla Inc. and Blue Bird Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla Inc. 0.00% -21.8% -3.4% Blue Bird Corporation 0.00% -55.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta indicates that Tesla Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blue Bird Corporation has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tesla Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Blue Bird Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Blue Bird Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tesla Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tesla Inc. and Blue Bird Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla Inc. 3 2 5 2.50 Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$280.45 is Tesla Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.64%. Blue Bird Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 23.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tesla Inc. is looking more favorable than Blue Bird Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tesla Inc. and Blue Bird Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 99%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tesla Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Blue Bird Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tesla Inc. -8.79% 6.36% 3.25% -21.75% -16.74% -27.4% Blue Bird Corporation -0.81% 4.7% 19.42% 6.42% -8.32% 13.91%

For the past year Tesla Inc. had bearish trend while Blue Bird Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Blue Bird Corporation beats Tesla Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. The company also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its 135 company-owned service centers and Service Plus locations, as well as through Tesla Ranger mobile technicians. It sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries, as well as through Internet. In addition, the company offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. Further, the company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers through a sales organization that include specialized internal call centers, outside sales force, a channel partner network, and a customer referral program, as well as through selected Tesla stores. Additionally, it sells renewable electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.