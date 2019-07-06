Reviewing Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s results

Both Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.43 N/A 2.22 12.79 SVB Financial Group 228 4.25 N/A 19.92 11.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Territorial Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 17.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SVB Financial Group on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and SVB Financial Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, SVB Financial Group’s potential upside is 22.81% and its average target price is $273.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.9% of SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors. Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2% SVB Financial Group -8.42% -4.43% -6% -7.23% -28.11% 20.83%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats on 8 of the 10 factors Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.