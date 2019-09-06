Reviewing Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s and Its Rivals results

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Territorial Bancorp Inc. has 5.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Territorial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.10% 0.90% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Territorial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. N/A 28 12.92 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Territorial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 60.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Territorial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.