Reviewing Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)’s and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s results

This is a contrast between Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty Corporation 45 20.81 N/A 1.16 42.19 Duke Realty Corporation 31 11.87 N/A 0.98 34.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Terreno Realty Corporation and Duke Realty Corporation. Duke Realty Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Terreno Realty Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Terreno Realty Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Duke Realty Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Terreno Realty Corporation and Duke Realty Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 3.9% Duke Realty Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty Corporation has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Duke Realty Corporation has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Terreno Realty Corporation and Duke Realty Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Terreno Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.33, while its potential downside is -6.78%. Meanwhile, Duke Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 3.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Duke Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Terreno Realty Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Terreno Realty Corporation and Duke Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.2% respectively. 2.3% are Terreno Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Duke Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Terreno Realty Corporation -1.37% 0.27% 8.99% 20.94% 33.68% 38.93% Duke Realty Corporation 0.09% 4.81% 6.01% 11.36% 16.66% 28.69%

For the past year Terreno Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Duke Realty Corporation

Summary

Terreno Realty Corporation beats Duke Realty Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets. Terreno Realty Corporation was founded on November 6, 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.