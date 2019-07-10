Reviewing TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP)’s and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)’s results

TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power Inc. 13 3.60 N/A 0.16 85.03 Cosan Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.68 17.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TerraForm Power Inc. and Cosan Limited. Cosan Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerraForm Power Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TerraForm Power Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cosan Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Cosan Limited 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that TerraForm Power Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cosan Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TerraForm Power Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cosan Limited is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cosan Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TerraForm Power Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TerraForm Power Inc. and Cosan Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cosan Limited 0 0 3 3.00

TerraForm Power Inc. has a -7.13% downside potential and an average target price of $13.8. On the other hand, Cosan Limited’s potential downside is -9.72% and its consensus target price is $13. The data provided earlier shows that TerraForm Power Inc. appears more favorable than Cosan Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TerraForm Power Inc. and Cosan Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 64% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.16% of TerraForm Power Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.1% of Cosan Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TerraForm Power Inc. 0.38% -1.33% 10.06% 20.65% 19.73% 18.98% Cosan Limited -2.2% -5.63% 6.45% 44.14% 17.96% 31.36%

For the past year TerraForm Power Inc. was less bullish than Cosan Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cosan Limited beats TerraForm Power Inc.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.