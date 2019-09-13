Reviewing Ternium S.A. (TX)’s and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium S.A. 24 0.35 N/A 7.06 2.99 Insteel Industries Inc. 20 0.92 N/A 0.89 22.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Insteel Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ternium S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ternium S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that Ternium S.A. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Insteel Industries Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ternium S.A. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Insteel Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Insteel Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ternium S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Ternium S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of Insteel Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ternium S.A.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03% Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Ternium S.A.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats Ternium S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.