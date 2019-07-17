Reviewing Teradyne Inc. (TER)’s and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. 42 3.67 N/A 2.28 20.54 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 16 0.00 N/A 1.00 16.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teradyne Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teradyne Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 7% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. Teradyne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Teradyne Inc. shares and 7.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares. 0.4% are Teradyne Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -2.91% 6.49% 19.51% 31.47% 27.7% 49.11% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.91% -6.04% 1.29% 1.53% 7.18% 0.21%

For the past year Teradyne Inc. has stronger performance than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.