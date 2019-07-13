Reviewing Teradyne Inc. (TER)’s and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. 41 3.76 N/A 2.28 20.54 Aehr Test Systems 2 1.61 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teradyne Inc. and Aehr Test Systems.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teradyne Inc. and Aehr Test Systems.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 7% Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -29.3% -17.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Teradyne Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aehr Test Systems’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Aehr Test Systems which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Teradyne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aehr Test Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teradyne Inc. and Aehr Test Systems are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Teradyne Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -2.91% 6.49% 19.51% 31.47% 27.7% 49.11% Aehr Test Systems -9.3% -7.69% 17.29% -20.81% -31.28% 10.64%

For the past year Teradyne Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aehr Test Systems.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aehr Test Systems.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.