Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

We are contrasting Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.30 N/A 0.81 17.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 16.55% respectively. Insiders held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.