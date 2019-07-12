Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.79 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 21.27% respectively. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.