Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.79
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 21.27% respectively. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
