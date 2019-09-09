Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

We are contrasting Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.82 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 13.5% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 2.74% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.