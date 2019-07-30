Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

We are comparing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 17.69%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.