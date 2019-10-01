Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

This is a contrast between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|50.45M
|0.04
|262.89
In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|502,490,039.84%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 41.06%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
