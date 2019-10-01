Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

This is a contrast between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 502,490,039.84% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 41.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.