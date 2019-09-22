Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.