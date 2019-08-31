Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 17.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.