Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 17.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
