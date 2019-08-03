Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 39.01% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
