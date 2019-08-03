Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 39.01% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.