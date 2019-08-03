Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.52 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 2.74% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.