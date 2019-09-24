Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 2.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 74.6%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.