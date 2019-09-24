Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.02
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 2.29% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 74.6%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
