Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 28.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.