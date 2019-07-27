Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.31
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 26.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
