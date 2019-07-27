Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.31 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 26.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.