Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 27.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
6661 beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.