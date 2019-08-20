Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 27.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

6661 beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.