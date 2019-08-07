Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 65.24%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.23% of 57161 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.
