Reviewing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s and 57161 (NYSE:APF)’s results

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 57161 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 65.24%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.23% of 57161 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.