Reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.63
|2.29
|2.27
|2.34
As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 35.89%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|-0.51%
|0.55%
|1.03%
|1.21%
|7.08%
|5.05%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.