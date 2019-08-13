Reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.