Reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s and Its Peers results

As Electric Utilities company, Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.88 1.79 2.31

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors.

Dividends

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors beat Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 on 4 of the 4 factors.