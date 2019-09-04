Reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s and Its Peers results

As Electric Utilities company, Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.88
|1.79
|2.31
The potential upside of the competitors is 43.43%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|-0.51%
|0.55%
|1.03%
|1.21%
|7.08%
|5.05%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors.
Dividends
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s competitors beat Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 on 4 of the 4 factors.
