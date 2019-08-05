Reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)’s and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)’s results

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 2 of the 3 factors.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.