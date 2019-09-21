Reviewing Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s results

We are comparing Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 15 0.07 N/A -0.62 0.00 Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.16 N/A 0.19 13.32

In table 1 we can see Tenneco Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tenneco Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenneco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tenneco Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tenneco Inc. has a -7.34% downside potential and a consensus price target of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenneco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Tenneco Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Unique Fabricating Inc.

Summary

Unique Fabricating Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.