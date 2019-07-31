Reviewing Tenneco Inc. (TEN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.25% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Tenneco Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.09% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tenneco Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.90% 24.77% 8.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tenneco Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. N/A 21 6.62 Industry Average 82.20M 591.22M 40.14

Tenneco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tenneco Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tenneco Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.30 2.53

$21.33 is the consensus target price of Tenneco Inc., with a potential upside of 134.40%. The potential upside of the competitors is 47.85%. With higher probable upside potential for Tenneco Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Tenneco Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenneco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -35.7% -47.49% -61.31% -61.37% -72.21% -52.72% Industry Average 13.76% 39.92% 18.12% 22.28% 18.78% 30.12%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. has -52.72% weaker performance while Tenneco Inc.’s competitors have 30.12% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s rivals have 1.85 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenneco Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that Tenneco Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.37 which is 36.85% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenneco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tenneco Inc.’s rivals beat Tenneco Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.