Reviewing Tennant Company (TNC)’s and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s results

We are contrasting Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 60 1.01 N/A 1.93 33.35 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -14.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tennant Company and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8%

Volatility & Risk

Tennant Company’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3.31 beta which is 231.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tennant Company are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tennant Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Tennant Company shares and 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 1.75% -4.33% 3.02% 2.14% -11.54% 23.76% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72%

For the past year Tennant Company had bullish trend while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tennant Company beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.