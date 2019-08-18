Reviewing Tennant Company (TNC)’s and Its Rivals results

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Tennant Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tennant Company has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tennant Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.50% 3.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tennant Company and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company N/A 63 39.35 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Tennant Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Tennant Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tennant Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 59.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tennant Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Tennant Company was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Tennant Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tennant Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Tennant Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tennant Company.

Volatility and Risk

Tennant Company has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tennant Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tennant Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tennant Company’s peers beat Tennant Company on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.