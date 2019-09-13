Reviewing Tennant Company (TNC)’s and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s results

Since Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 64 1.19 N/A 1.93 39.35 Graco Inc. 49 4.77 N/A 1.99 24.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Graco Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Tennant Company. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tennant Company is currently more expensive than Graco Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Graco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tennant Company. Its rival Graco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Graco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Tennant Company shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tennant Company’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Tennant Company has stronger performance than Graco Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Graco Inc. beats Tennant Company.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.