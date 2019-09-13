Reviewing Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

Both Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.24 N/A 0.02 37.10 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.71 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tengasco Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk & Volatility

Tengasco Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VOC Energy Trust has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tengasco Inc. and VOC Energy Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 16.6%. About 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. had bearish trend while VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors VOC Energy Trust beats Tengasco Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.