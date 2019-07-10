Reviewing Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.60 N/A 0.04 23.02 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.66 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 259.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 0.05% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bullish than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.