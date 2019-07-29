Reviewing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23 Match Group Inc. 62 11.98 N/A 1.71 41.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Match Group Inc. Match Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Match Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Match Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tencent Music Entertainment Group are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Match Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is $20.1, with potential upside of 39.20%. Match Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a -36.98% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tencent Music Entertainment Group looks more robust than Match Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 82.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.2% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46% Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group was less bullish than Match Group Inc.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group on 8 of the 12 factors.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.