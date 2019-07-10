Reviewing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s consensus target price is $20.1, while its potential upside is 29.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 0.59% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 95.58% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -8.75% -9.92% 0% 0% 0% 7.39%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.