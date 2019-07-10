Reviewing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|88.23
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|44
|0.24
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s consensus target price is $20.1, while its potential upside is 29.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 0.59% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 95.58% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|-12.04%
|-17.55%
|-8.82%
|0%
|0%
|9.46%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|-8.75%
|-9.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.39%
For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
