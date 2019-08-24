Reviewing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Information Providers company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 44.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.60% 4.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A 16 82.01 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

With consensus price target of $19, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 69.46%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s competitors.