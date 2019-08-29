Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 16.84 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 704.25% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 55.58%. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.