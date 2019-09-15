Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 92 2.23 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus target price of $136.83, with potential upside of 69.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.