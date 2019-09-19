Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.