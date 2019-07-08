Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 741.14% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.