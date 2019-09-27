Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.37 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.