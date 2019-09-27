Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 153.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.