Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 506.26 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 42.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.73%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.